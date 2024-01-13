en English
Human Rights

ANC’s Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa’s Speech

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech

In a compelling display of solidarity, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his address during the African National Congress (ANC) January 8 speech, reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for Palestine, Cuba, and the Western Sahara. Ramaphosa expressed strong condemnation of the ongoing killings in Palestine, highlighting the ANC’s commitment to global justice.

ANC’s Fight Against Corruption

Turning attention towards domestic issues, the South African leader announced the ANC’s renewed resolve to combat corruption within the government. Describing corruption as counter-revolutionary, Ramaphosa disclosed plans by the ANC to introduce measures aimed at addressing this perturbing issue. His comments reflected a commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency within the party and the government.

Community Engagement and Service Delivery

Emphasizing the ANC’s commitment to community engagement, Ramaphosa discussed the party’s plans to utilize policing forums to reduce crime. He underscored the necessity for branches to campaign for communities to pay for services, a move aimed at improving service delivery. The issue of gender-based violence (GBV), a pressing concern in South Africa, was also addressed, with Ramaphosa stressing the need for robust measures to tackle this menace.

Economic Empowerment and Electoral Aspirations

In his speech, Ramaphosa also spoke about the ANC’s commitment to promoting economic empowerment, particularly for women and the youth, a key strategy for addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges. Ahead of the upcoming elections, he highlighted the ANC’s aim to secure a decisive win without the need for coalitions, which he opined, often hinder service delivery. The ANC’s preparations for the electoral campaign were also outlined, showcasing the party’s readiness for the political contest.

Recognition for Outstanding Contributions

In an effort to recognize exceptional contributions, the ANC reinstated awards, with the Isithwalandwe being the highest honor. This prestigious award, given to only 28 individuals in over 60 years, is a testament to the party’s long history of honoring those who have significantly contributed to its cause. The best performing ANC branches for 2023 from over 4,000 branches nationwide were also announced, further emphasizing the party’s commitment to recognizing excellence.

Concluding his speech, Ramaphosa called for forward movement to victory, declaring 2024 as a year to defend freedom and advance the gains of the past 30 years, succinctly encapsulating the ANC’s ambitions and the path it plans to tread in the coming year.

Human Rights Politics South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

