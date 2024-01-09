en English
Africa

ANC’s Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa’s Address on 112th Anniversary

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
In a historic moment, the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its 112th year of existence, marking a long journey of resilience, struggle, and political dominance in South Africa. The party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has taken this opportunity to demonstrate the ANC’s renewed commitment to self-organization by setting a new trajectory for the party’s growth and development.

ANC’s Journey of Self-Renewal

In his address, Ramaphosa highlighted the ANC’s path of self-renewal, acknowledging the party’s past struggles and its sustained efforts to improve the lives of its people. The president’s remarks indicate a clear recognition of the party’s challenges and an unwavering will to strengthen its internal structures. This self-renewal process, as outlined by Ramaphosa, is a testament to the ANC’s resilience and its commitment to maintaining its relevance in South Africa’s dynamic political landscape.

Commitment to Democracy

Ramaphosa underscored the ANC’s commitment to democracy, exemplified by the party’s adoption of a step-aside policy. This policy prevents leaders facing serious charges from holding office, thereby ensuring the integrity and credibility of the party’s leadership. The ANC’s dedication to democracy is further illustrated by its focus on rebuilding branches and structures to ensure that the party remains grounded in its membership and responsive to the needs of the people.

Empowerment and Broad Support

The ANC’s track record of building broad support and empowering women within the party was another highlight of Ramaphosa’s address. The party has consistently championed the inclusion of women in leadership roles, reflecting its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. This commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns with the ANC’s broader mission to create a fair and equitable society.

As the ANC celebrates its 112th anniversary, the party’s commitment to self-renewal, democracy, and empowerment stands as a beacon of its resilience and adaptability. It is clear that the ANC is not just a party of the past, but a transformative force shaping the future of South Africa.

Africa Politics South Africa
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

