Lungisa Threatens ANC Exit Over Possible Coalition with Democratic Alliance

Andile Lungisa, a seasoned member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC), has made a stark proclamation: he will bid adieu to the ANC if it forms a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the forthcoming general elections. He regards such a coalition as a colossal aberration, one that would precipitate his premature exit from the political arena.

In an interview with Sunday World Engage, Lungisa dismissed the idea of the ANC considering a partnership with the DA as nothing more than hearsay and insinuation. Despite internal conversations within the ANC around the possible advantages of an alliance with the DA, Lungisa maintains that no official decisions or resolutions have been made within the NEC to endorse such a move.

The Traditional Enemy

For Lungisa, the DA - a 'traditional enemy' and a 'liberal organization' primarily rooted in the Western Cape - stands in stark contrast to the founding principles of the ANC. He underscores that the ANC's purpose is to remain a progressive liberation movement, and any association with the DA would be a violation of this mission.

Unwavering in his conviction, Lungisa avows he will never collaborate with the DA. If the ANC chooses to do so, it would compel him to retire and dedicate his time to tending his father's cattle. His statement emerges amid escalating conjecture about potential political coalitions in the eventuality that the ANC does not secure an absolute majority in the upcoming elections.