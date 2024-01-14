ANC’s 112th Year: Zuma’s Shadow Looms Large as Party Faces Internal Strife

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, commemorated its 112th anniversary amid internal strife and the looming shadow of its former leader, Jacob Zuma. Zuma’s recent move to form his own party, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), and his call for opposition unity to topple the ANC, has created waves within the party and the country’s political landscape.

The New Party and its Potential Impact

Despite distancing himself from ANC, Zuma’s influence continues to linger. The former president has accused ANC of abandoning their revolutionary agenda, causing an internal divide. His newly formed MK party could appeal to the disgruntled ANC members and former supporters of Radical Economic Transformation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), potentially affecting the electoral results in the province. The emergence of Zuma’s MK party and the large crowd it managed to draw in Mkhondo, clearly indicates a battle within the ANC, just months ahead of the national elections.

ANC’s Battle for Unity and Stability

Despite facing numerous challenges such as infighting, corruption, a weak economy, and power cuts, current president Cyril Ramaphosa, in his January 8 speech, praised the progress made by the ANC in the last 30 years. However, there are concerns that the ANC’s share of the vote may drop below 50 percent for the first time in history, potentially leading to a coalition government. Ramaphosa vowed to push for a clear victory and pledged to focus on the reconstruction of the economy, fighting crime and corruption, and rejuvenating the nation, in a bid to hold the party together.

Zuma’s Influence and the Future of ANC

Zuma’s decision to not campaign for the ANC and instead support the new MK party has caused a significant stir within the ANC. The former president’s move is seen as a de facto resignation from the ANC, ending his association with the party, at least for now. While some within the ANC accuse him of pursuing a counter revolutionary agenda, Zuma accuses the current ANC under Ramaphosa of forsaking the party’s revolutionary agenda. The contestation between Zuma and Ramaphosa’s ANC, therefore, is about who represents the genuine ANC and who can claim the party’s liberatory symbols. As the ANC prepares for the upcoming election, the party’s unity, stability, and political strength are being tested.