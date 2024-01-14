ANC’s 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?

The African National Congress (ANC), commemorating its 112th birthday, finds itself at a crossroads. Historically, this event was a beacon of celebration and unity, a symbol of the party’s roots as a liberation movement advocating for fundamental political, social, and economic changes. Yet, the party’s current state tells a different tale, one of disconnect between the ANC’s extravagant celebrations and the hardships faced by many of its constituents.

Cake and Controversy: The ANC’s Lavish Displays

The annual showcasing of a large cake has long been a symbol of the ANC’s birthday celebrations. But in recent years, this show of extravagance has drawn criticism, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdowns. When so many South Africans are grappling with poverty and unemployment, the grandeur of the ANC’s festivities has been likened to Marie Antoinette’s infamous phrase, suggesting a tone-deafness to the struggles of ordinary people.

Leadership in Question: The ANC’s Current Dilemma

The current leadership of the ANC, embroiled in controversy, stands accused of poor decision-making affecting its supporters. Revelations from the party’s 112th-anniversary celebrations at the Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga, a province with a strong ANC voter base but high poverty levels, have further fuelled these criticisms. The display of a casket marked ‘RIP Zuma’ sparked backlash, reflecting internal party tensions and raising questions about the leadership’s sensitivity to its constituents’ socioeconomic challenges.

Reimagining the ANC: A Call for Servant Leadership

Critics argue that the ANC should shift its focus to poverty alleviation and employment projects instead of lavish celebrations. Instead of investing party funds in grand displays, some suggest that these resources could be channelled into goodwill organizations aiming to uplift those in need. A return to the principles of servant leadership, prioritizing the needs of the people, is proposed as a more fitting way to mark the ANC’s birthday, particularly in a region where many live below the poverty line.