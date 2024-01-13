en English
Politics

ANC’s 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
ANC’s 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates

In a recent turn of events, the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, celebrated its 112th anniversary at the Mbombela Stadium. The party witnessed a surge in attendees, sparking a request from ANC Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane to Police Minister Bheki Cele. Mokonyane urged the minister to instruct the police to open the stadium gates, a move designed to accommodate the swelling number of attendees and ensure the event’s smooth progression.

Mobilizing Masses

Mokonyane announced that the party was prepared to welcome thousands of supporters. An impressive transportation strategy was in place, with at least 800 buses and more than 1,000 taxis expected to ferry supporters to the stadium. The scale of this mobilization effort underscores the significance of the event and the ANC’s commitment to engaging its supporters.

Anniversary Highlights

The anniversary event served as a platform for the ANC to report back on its successes and achievements over the past 30 years. President Cyril Ramaphosa was anticipated to deliver the January 8 statement at the event, further underscoring its importance in the ANC’s political calendar.

Amidst Unspecified Contexts

While the gates were opened following Mokonyane’s request, the reasons behind the initial closure remain unspecified. Similarly, the direct involvement of high-profile political figures in a logistical issue raises questions. It suggests a degree of urgency or significance that extends beyond routine crowd management, adding another layer of intrigue to the story.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

