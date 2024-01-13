ANC’s 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals

During the 112th anniversary celebration of the African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa shed light on the party’s commitments and key focus areas. The ANC’s unwavering support for Palestine was reiterated, alongside the condemnation of the violence and the promise of continued backing for the Palestinian cause. Solidarity with the people of Cuba and Western Sahara was also expressed, showcasing ANC’s global human rights advocacy.

Ramaphosa Takes Stand Against Corruption

Corruption within the government was labeled as counter-revolutionary by the ANC president. He vowed to fight against it, recognizing it as a significant challenge facing South Africans. He called for ANC branches to partake in community policing forums to help reduce crime. A call to action was made to communities, urging them to pay for the services they receive, demonstrating Ramaphosa’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

An Emphasis on Social Issues and Economic Empowerment

Significant social issues such as gender-based violence, service delivery challenges, and the need for economic empowerment of women and youth were addressed by Ramaphosa. He pledged to tackle these pressing problems head-on, signaling a commitment to social reform. The president also highlighted progress in addressing electricity issues and offered transparency around load shedding.

ANC’s Vision for 2024 and Beyond

President Ramaphosa declared 2024 as a year to defend freedom and advance gains made in the past 30 years. He criticized the functionality of coalitions and called for an outright victory for the ANC in the upcoming elections. Dismissing the opposition’s capabilities, Ramaphosa affirmed that the ANC is prepared for a formidable campaign. The event also saw the reinstatement of awards for ANC branches, recognizing their performance.

Finally, the president’s remarks on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice were notable. He expressed pride in the legal team presenting the case, with the goal to halt the genocide in the Gaza Strip. He reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to speaking out for the oppressed, including the Palestinian people, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He condemned the actions of the Israeli government and underscored South Africa’s solidarity with Palestine in their struggle for self-determination.