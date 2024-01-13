en English
Politics

ANC’s 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) marked its 112th anniversary with an event that drew a near-capacity crowd to the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, a testament to the ruling party’s enduring influence. The event was notable enough to warrant coverage by South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABCNews, suggesting its national significance.

ANC Celebration Draws Massive Crowd

The stadium, which can hold thousands of attendees, was filled nearly to the brim with ANC supporters. The event was so well-attended that the gates of the stadium had to be closed, leaving hundreds of individuals outside. The large turnout underscores the active participation of ANC members in the party’s political events and the high level of interest in its anniversary celebration. ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered a statement at the event, outlining the party’s program for the year.

ANC Facing Challenges Ahead of Elections

These celebrations come ahead of what are expected to be tough national elections for the ANC. The party, which has been in power since 1994, is facing criticism for failing to deliver basic services to the country’s impoverished Black majority amid deteriorating economic conditions. With an unemployment rate hovering around 32%, the ANC is confronting a disillusioned electorate. Some polls suggest the ANC may struggle to secure more than 50% of the electoral vote for the first time in its 30-year reign.

Corruption Allegations and Political Shifts

The ANC’s reputation has been tarnished by corruption allegations over the years, with several of its leaders implicated in questionable government deals. Former President Zuma, a once influential figure in the ANC, has publicly denounced the party and pledged his support to a newly-formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe. This move could potentially affect the ANC’s electoral support. If the ANC fails to secure more than 50% of the vote, it may be forced to enter a coalition agreement with opposition parties, a situation that could alter the country’s political landscape.

Politics South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

