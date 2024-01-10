ANC Women’s League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval

Sisisi Tolashe, the President of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, has issued a call to arms to league members and women across the nation, urging them to remain steadfast amid the surge of new political parties vying for their attention. In a bid to reassert the ANC’s historical legacy, Tolashe highlighted the enduring significance of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the ANC’s former military wing, as an inseparable part of the party’s heritage.

ANC’s Legacy: A Shield Against Political Fragmentation

Tolashe’s statements come at a time when the ANC is grappling with concerns about maintaining unity and loyalty among its followers. The emergence of new political entities, potentially appealing to the ANC’s traditional support base, threatens to fragment the party’s constituency. By underscoring the ANC’s deep-seated roots in the struggle against apartheid, Tolashe aims to reinforce the party’s historical continuity and dissuade supporters from defecting to new political movements.

Umkhonto we Sizwe: A Symbol of ANC’s Struggle

Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the historical military wing of the ANC, has been highlighted by Tolashe as a symbol of the ANC’s struggle and resistance. Tolashe cautioned against any attempts by emerging parties to appropriate this symbol to use against the current ruling party. The ANC views the MK as a testament to its enduring fight against apartheid, a legacy that it considers its own and is wary of being exploited by others.

Navigating the Political Landscape

The ANC’s Women’s League President’s remarks come in the wake of the emergence of the MK party, supported by former President Jacob Zuma. Tolashe criticized the new party for not addressing issues within the ANC from within, insisting that those aligned with the ANC should remain committed to its programs. The regional leadership of the ANC has also begun to gather information on members linked to the MK party, a strategic move ahead of the impending elections.