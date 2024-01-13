ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to mark its 112th year, Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Friday that the ANC will use the occasion to underscore its support for Palestine. The ANC112 event, a commemorative campaign celebrating the party’s enduring legacy, will serve as a platform to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The ANC is recognized for its history of aligning with liberation movements, and has frequently voiced its perspective on the Israel-Palestine conflict, championing the rights of Palestinians and endorsing their quest for sovereignty and self-determination.

An Unwavering Stand for Palestine

The ANC112 event, to be held within the expansive confines of Mbombela’s stadium, is expected to reverberate with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. A significant gesture symbolizing the ANC’s unwavering stand, Palestinian flags will be hoisted, painting a vivid picture of solidarity. A delegation is also expected to perform a lap of solidarity around the venue, further emphasizing the ANC’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

South Africa’s Condemnation of Israel

In a move that underlines the ANC’s resolute stance, South Africa accused Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of committing genocide. In an apparent show of solidarity, many attendees of the ANC’s event are seen wearing Palestinian keffiyehs around their necks, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism and resistance.

Drawing Parallels Between Apartheid Regimes

As part of the ANC’s support for Palestine, Yasin Mohamed underscored the importance of reminding the attendees about the current state of affairs in Palestine. He drew parallels between apartheid South Africa and what he termed ‘apartheid Israel’, thereby highlighting the ANC’s longstanding commitment to fight against oppression and its unwavering support for liberation movements.