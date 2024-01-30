ANC Suspends Jacob Zuma Amid Internal Crisis Ahead of Elections

Cracks within South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), have intensified. The party, grappling with internal challenges ahead of this year's general election, has suspended its former president, Jacob Zuma. This move marks a new peak in the ANC's internal strife, as the party prepares to maintain its leadership in the upcoming elections.

Zuma's Influence and the ANC's Challenges

Zuma's suspension from the ANC underscores the escalating internal party crises within the ANC. His nine-year presidency, marred by scandal, including corruption charges and a jail sentence for contempt of court, had been tolerated by the ANC until now. The formation of Zuma's new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), threatens to erode the ANC's support base and could cost the party votes in the upcoming general election. The ANC's decision to suspend Zuma is a clear indication of the party's intent to distance itself from past controversies and present a united front in the forthcoming elections.