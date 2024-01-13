ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma’s Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest

In a stirring display of political dissent, supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) marked the party’s 112th anniversary with a symbolic act of protest against the former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. A coffin reading ‘RIP Zuma ANC112’ was paraded, symbolizing the perceived end of the ANC’s legacy under Zuma’s leadership.

A Stinging Critique

The act of carrying a coffin in a political demonstration is a potent and provocative statement. It signifies the death or end of an era, policy, or leadership. In this case, it signals the group’s belief that the ANC, under Zuma’s stewardship, is effectively dead. This sentiment comes as the ANC faces mounting criticism for failing to deliver basic services and allegations of corruption.

Impending Elections and Uncertain Times

As the ANC gears up for national elections, the party is under pressure to win more than 50% of the electoral vote. If it fails to do so, the ANC could be forced into a coalition agreement with opposition parties. The presence of the ‘2024’ and ‘X Corp’ in the text could suggest an upcoming event or entity related to the year 2024, adding to the sense of uncertainty surrounding the ANC’s future.

Zuma’s Legacy and Future

Former President Jacob Zuma, currently on trial for a 1999 weapons deal, has denounced the ANC and pledged his support to a newly-formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe. This move could impact the ANC’s electoral support, especially in KwaZulu-Natal province. The new alliance between Zuma and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, both of whom face corruption allegations, could further dilute support for the ANC.

The Symbolic Act

The ‘RIP Zuma ANC112’ coffin protest, covered by SABC News, a major South African broadcasting corporation, has drawn significant attention. It is a stark reminder of the deep divisions within the ANC and the challenges it faces as it strives to maintain its dominance in South African politics.