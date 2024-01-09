en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary

In the wake of internal strife and dwindling public allegiance, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has projected an image of resilience and fearlessness for the African National Congress (ANC). These declarations come as the ANC gears up to commemorate its 112th year of existence, an event that carries significant political weight.

A Rallying Cry for Unity

The ANC, which has been at the helm of South Africa’s governance since apartheid’s end in 1994, finds itself tackling numerous challenges. Despite these hurdles, President Ramaphosa put forth a robust defense at the ANC’s January 8th Statement event. This forum serves as a platform for the ANC to outline its annual agenda and rally its base. The President’s words were not merely a celebration of the past but a defiant stand against critiques and speculation about the party’s future.

Defiant in the Face of Challenges

“The ANC does not fear anything,” Ramaphosa proclaimed, wielding vibrant language to underscore the party’s tenacity. His remarks are perceived as a direct response to recent electoral setbacks and ongoing governance issues that have sparked doubts about the ANC’s future. Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, Ramaphosa’s words are viewed as a strategic move to inspire confidence and unity within the party.

More than a Celebration

As the ANC prepares to celebrate its 112th birthday, this event is not merely a commemoration. Instead, it is a strategic moment for the party to project unity and strength. It is an opportunity for the ANC to showcase its readiness to govern and tackle the issues facing the nation head-on. More than ever, the ANC’s anniversary represents a defiant stand against challenges and a testament to its enduring legacy.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
In a historic moment, the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates its 112th year of existence, marking a long journey of resilience, struggle, and political dominance in South Africa. The party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has taken this opportunity to demonstrate the ANC’s renewed commitment to self-organization by setting a new trajectory for the party’s growth and
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
2 hours ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
2 hours ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
1 hour ago
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
1 hour ago
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
2 hours ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
6 mins
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
11 mins
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
11 mins
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
11 mins
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
13 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
13 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
13 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
13 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
14 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
50 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app