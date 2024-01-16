ANC President Ramaphosa Stands with Survivors of Tragic Bus Crash

In an empathetic gesture of solidarity, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his support to the survivors of a devastating bus crash that occurred while they were on their way to the African National Congress's 112th-anniversary celebrations in Mbombela. The tragic incident claimed the lives of five ANC members and left 59 injured, leaving a profound mark on the party and its followers.

President's Visit to the Accident Survivors

Ramaphosa, accompanied by the party's second deputy secretary, Maropene Ramokgopa, visited the injured survivors at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo. The president also took the time to meet with the bereaved families of the deceased, offering solace and assuring them of the ANC's support during their difficult time.

Acknowledging the Sacrifices of the Party Members

In a poignant address to the survivors and community members at the Eisleben sports ground in Botlokwa, Ramaphosa recognized the sacrifices of the party members. In his words, they "bear the scars and wounds on behalf of the ANC." The president also lauded the hospital staff and management for their tireless efforts and hospitality in such trying circumstances.

Reflection on the Personal Costs of Political Engagement

This tragic incident underscores the personal costs that are sometimes associated with political engagement. It also highlights the importance of acknowledging and supporting those who have suffered in the course of party activities. The ANC's commitment to its members, as demonstrated by Ramaphosa's visit and address, is a testament to the party's adherence to its core values of unity, selflessness, and sacrifice.