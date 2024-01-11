ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has addressed the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) event, a platform aimed at empowering the women within the party and addressing societal issues that affect women in the broader South African landscape. This significant i

teraction takes place ahead of the ANC Youth League's (ANCYL) Peter Mokaba Lecture, an occasion named after the late ANC youth leader and anti-apartheid activist, meant to reflect on the youth's role within the party and the country's future.

President Ramaphosa's Keynote at ANCWL Event

In his address, President Ramaphosa issued a stark warning, indicating that social grants could cease if the ANC loses power in the forthcoming 2024 General Elections.

The President emphasized the ANC's commitment to providing grants for 18 million individuals and criticized other political parties for their fear-mongering tactics.

With political analysts and polls suggesting that the ANC may not secure more than 50% in the upcoming elections, the President's words underscore the high stakes involved.