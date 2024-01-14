en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery

During the 112th anniversary celebration of the African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa unequivocally reaffirmed the party’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He denounced the ongoing violence and pledged continued support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara.

Expressing his pride in South Africa’s legal team arguing the genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ramaphosa emphasized the nation’s unwavering commitment to stand against oppression.

He highlighted the ANC’s historical solidarity with marginalized populations worldwide, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemning the Israeli government’s actions.

0
Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
In the latest swirl of political discourse, Labour leader Keir Starmer has struck a nerve in Britain’s political landscape with his recent remark about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Starmer suggested that Sunak ‘doesn’t get Britain’, implying an alienation from the general public. Reactions to Starmer’s Comment The comment, although not explicitly questioning Sunak’s Britishness, was
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
17 mins ago
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
25 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
4 mins ago
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
12 mins ago
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
13 mins ago
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
53 seconds
2024 Australian Open: A Melange of Thrilling Matches and Technological Integration
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
1 min
Keir Starmer's Criticism of Rishi Sunak: A Stir in British Politics
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
4 mins
Defying the Odds: Atika Razak's Extraordinary Battle with Stage 4 Sarcoma
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
4 mins
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
8 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
11 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
12 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
13 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
17 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app