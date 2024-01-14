ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery

During the 112th anniversary celebration of the African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa unequivocally reaffirmed the party’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He denounced the ongoing violence and pledged continued support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara.

Expressing his pride in South Africa’s legal team arguing the genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ramaphosa emphasized the nation’s unwavering commitment to stand against oppression.

He highlighted the ANC’s historical solidarity with marginalized populations worldwide, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemning the Israeli government’s actions.