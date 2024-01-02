ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis

In the wake of the approaching 2024 elections in South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC), despite grappling with a multitude of challenges, is predicted to maintain its grip on power. These predictions come amidst the backdrop of issues such as load shedding, pervasive corruption, unemployment, and deficient service delivery. Political analysts are referring to this as a ‘worst-case scenario’. Yet, the ANC’s historical significance and entrenched position in South African politics may still tilt the scales in its favor.

The ANC’s Historical Significance and Challenges

The ANC, victorious in the 2014 national and provincial elections, has since witnessed a decline in support in local government elections. The emergence of new political parties and the ANC’s battle with corruption allegations and credibility issues have only added to the party’s struggle. The party’s resolve to address unemployment, economic growth, and public infrastructure issues is seen as a crucial step to regain trust and support.

Load Shedding and its Political Impact

Less than 24 hours into 2024, with the announcement of stage 3 load shedding by Eskom, calls to defeat the ANC at the ballot box have intensified. The resurgence of rolling blackouts on New Year’s Day 2024 is viewed as an ominous sign that the power crisis may escalate in the coming year. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now pushing South Africans to register to vote in the 2024 election, intensifying its campaign against load shedding, and advocating for a DA-led government to tackle the electricity crisis.

The ANC’s Prospective Victory and Voter Sentiment

The election campaigning, expected to kick off in earnest in the new year, will present voters with a broad spectrum of political choices. However, the pressing socio-economic issues such as load shedding, unemployment, rampant corruption, and poor service delivery could potentially sway voters away from the ANC. Despite these obstacles, the ANC, true to its traditional slogan ‘ANC lives, ANC leads‘, is likely to retain power in the 2024 elections.