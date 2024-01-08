en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary

In his recent remarks, Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the African National Congress (ANC), expressed a buoyant outlook for the party’s future. With the ANC celebrating its 112th anniversary, Ramaphosa’s statements reflect a determination to strengthen the party’s internal structures and revitalize its mission.

ANC’s Path to Renewal

President Ramaphosa highlighted the ANC’s resilience and strength in the face of opposition during two events leading up to the party’s January 8 celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium. This optimism underscores the ANC’s commitment to self-organization and renewal, a significant stride for the party as it embarks on its 112th year.

ANC’s Significant Role in South African Politics

The ANC, South Africa’s ruling party, has a lengthy and instrumental history dating back to its founding in 1912. It played a pivotal role in the fight against apartheid and the establishment of a democratic South Africa. As such, the ANC’s focus on self-improvement and rejuvenation suggests a drive to maintain its effectiveness and relevance in South African politics.

Optimistic Outlook for the ANC

The President’s positive remarks reflect a bright future for the ANC. Ramaphosa’s confidence in the party’s path to renewal signifies a hopeful outlook for the ANC as it marks over a century of existence and continues to play a critical role in South Africa’s political landscape.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
Chicago’s North Side, home to the vibrant Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, was the scene of a chilling sequence of armed robberies at liquor stores on a single night. The Chicago Police Department is currently undertaking an exhaustive investigation into the incidents, which saw two suspects terrorizing local businesses with handguns and making off
Night of Terror: Armed Robberies at Liquor Stores in Chicago's North Side
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
12 mins ago
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
18 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
10 mins ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
11 mins ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
11 mins ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
Latest Headlines
World News
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
32 seconds
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
1 min
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
2 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
2 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
2 mins
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
2 mins
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
2 mins
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
3 mins
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care
3 mins
Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
18 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
19 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
19 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
37 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
53 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app