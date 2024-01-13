en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections

In the throes of a rapidly changing political landscape, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) finds itself at the epicenter of a significant gathering at the Mbombela Stadium. This event, hinted at through the sighting of a convoy of ANC-associated bakkies, comes amidst a whirlwind of political, economic, and social challenges for the party.

South Africa’s Political History

The ANC, marking the 112th anniversary of its establishment, is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the toughest national elections since it assumed power in 1994. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also heads the ANC, is set to deliver his annual address outlining the party’s program for the year. The looming elections hold significant weight for the ANC, as it is speculated that the party may struggle to secure more than 50% of the electoral vote for the first time in its 30-year reign.

Former President Zuma’s Role

Adding to the party’s woes, former President Zuma has publicly denounced the ANC and pledged his support to a newly-formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe, or Spear of the Nation. His calls for his supporters to lend their votes to this new party in the upcoming elections adds another layer of complexity to the electoral landscape.

Facing Current Challenges

Despite the ANC’s historical significance and continued influence, it faces a host of issues such as corruption, a weak economy, power cuts, and escalating crime rates. These factors, coupled with internal conflict and increasing disillusionment with ANC rule, could potentially erode its share of the vote, possibly forcing it into a power-sharing agreement. The party’s future is described as volatile, with smaller radical parties like Zuma’s and the EFF gaining strength.

As the ANC navigates these tumultuous waters, its response to these challenges, its performance in the upcoming elections, and its ability to adapt to changing political dynamics, will be crucial in determining its future trajectory and South Africa’s political landscape.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
9 mins ago
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) in Malawi is presently in turmoil following the abrupt dissolution of its board on July 22, 2023. This drastic decision, led by the company’s shareholders, the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), and the Secretary to Treasury, is reportedly connected to ongoing reforms within the country’s energy sector. A
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
Chinese Foreign Minister's Africa Visit: A Testament to Enduring Partnerships
21 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Minister's Africa Visit: A Testament to Enduring Partnerships
Zambian President Raises Concerns Over Unplanned Urban Migration
30 mins ago
Zambian President Raises Concerns Over Unplanned Urban Migration
Chief Bokang Ramotena's Disrespectful Remarks Stir Debate on Public Figures' Conduct
12 mins ago
Chief Bokang Ramotena's Disrespectful Remarks Stir Debate on Public Figures' Conduct
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
12 mins ago
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
Author's Ancestral Ties to Slave Trade Ignites Reparations Debate in UK
15 mins ago
Author's Ancestral Ties to Slave Trade Ignites Reparations Debate in UK
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
1 min
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
2 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
3 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
4 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
4 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
4 mins
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
4 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
5 mins
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
8 mins
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app