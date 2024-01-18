ANC MP Violet Siwela: A Beacon of Hope for South Africa's Marginalized Passes Away

In a solemn turn of events, Violet Siwela, a revered member of the African National Congress (ANC) and a Member of Parliament (MP) in South Africa, has breathed her last. Siwela, who served as the chairperson of the Powers and Privileges Committee, was hospitalized in an intensive care unit for several days prior to her untimely demise.

A Life Dedicated to the Marginalized

Known for her fervent commitment to the economic emancipation of South Africa's poor majority, Siwela's passing has left a void in the heart of the nation's politics. Her relentless pursuit of justice for the marginalized echoed in the corridors of power, influencing policies and legislation that aimed at uplifting the less fortunate.

A Profound Loss to the Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo have both expressed their deep condolences to Siwela's family. They acknowledged her invaluable dedication to her legislative duties and the profound impact of her absence in the halls of the Parliament.

Siwela's Last Appearance

In what would be her final appearance in Parliament, Siwela addressed her committee members earlier in the week, providing them with updates about her deteriorating health condition. Despite her personal struggle, her dedication to her role remained undeterred.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Siwela's political journey began in 2019 when she first became a member of Parliament. Her contributions spanned various portfolios, most notably as the chair of the Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development. Her death has been met with profound sorrow by the Presiding Officers of Parliament and by those who recognized and appreciated her tireless efforts towards the economic upliftment of marginalized communities in South Africa.