ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC)—the ruling political party—is set to mark its 112th anniversary with an extensive rally at the Mbombela Stadium. This milestone event coincides with the annual January 8th Statement—a tradition that sees the party reflect on its past achievements, outline its future goals, and set its agenda for the year ahead.

ANC’s Legacy and Public Interest

Established in 1912, the ANC has played an indelible role in shaping South Africa’s political landscape. It was a leading force in the fight against apartheid—an oppressive system of institutionalized racial segregation—and has been instrumental in the establishment of a democratic South Africa. The rally and the January 8th Statement serve as a platform for the ANC to reaffirm its commitment to the people, address pressing socio-political issues, and chart the course for the year ahead. This gathering has drawn people from various parts of the country, indicating significant public interest in the ANC’s vision and policy direction.

Palestinian Support and Financial Recovery

The ANC will also use its 112th anniversary celebrations to reiterate its call for a ceasefire in Gaza, a move underscored by the hoisting of Palestinian flags inside Mbombela’s stadium. South Africa, under the ANC, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, even accusing the country of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The ANC’s support for Palestinians is palpable at the rally, with many attendees donning Palestinian keffiyehs. Further illustrating the party’s recovery from past financial struggles, Treasury-general Gwen Ramokgopa confirmed that the ANC is ready to face the year ahead, buoyed by a resurgence in its coffers.

Future Goals and Preparations

More than 43,000 supporters are expected to attend the anniversary rally, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will reflect on the ANC’s successes and achievements over the past three decades. His speech will address crucial issues like health, education, unemployment, and the economy. The ANC is also advocating for the extension of a monthly welfare grant, initially introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that funds will be made available to ensure the grant continues until at least the end of March 2025. In preparation for this significant event, the ANC has arranged transportation for supporters, ensured robust security measures, and even launched a crowd fund initiative for financial sustainability.