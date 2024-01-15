en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections

In the face of dwindling support and accusations of political manipulation, the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga, South Africa remains staunchly optimistic about securing a win in the upcoming provincial elections. The party’s resolve perseveres even amidst the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the internal dynamics threatening its unity.

ANC’s Confidence amid Diminishing Support

The ANC’s confidence in its impending victory was articulated during the January 8 Celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium. President Ramaphosa underscored the ANC’s pivotal role in propelling the transformation project and constructing a united, prosperous South Africa. Despite a significant reduction in support during local government elections and the defection of key leaders, the ANC continues to portray itself as the sole choice for individuals seeking a more egalitarian society.

Controversy Surrounding President Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa has been accused of politicizing social grants, allegedly using them as a vehicle to instill fear and manipulate rural voters. These allegations of fearmongering have been dismissed by the ANC, but they have added an additional layer of complexity to the already challenging political landscape the ANC is navigating.

Rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Adding to the ANC’s challenges is the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe political party. This newly formed entity is confident in their potential to eclipse the ANC and assume leadership in South Africa post the 2024 general elections. The party, endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma, has garnered overwhelming support with over a million applications within five days of its unveiling. Political analysts foresee this party claiming a considerable portion of the ANC’s traditional voter base, particularly in KZN, posing a serious threat to the ANC’s electoral hopes.

0
Africa Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
Parents Challenge Exam Levy Imposition at Zimbabwe Schools
In a contentious move that has sparked heated debates, the administration at St Anthony’s High School in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, is withholding examination results for students whose parents have not covered certain levies. Specifically, these charges were imposed to shoulder the costs of administering the Advanced (A) and Ordinary (O) Level science examinations for the Zimbabwe
Parents Challenge Exam Levy Imposition at Zimbabwe Schools
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
37 mins ago
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent
3 hours ago
Ugandan Ebola Expert to Aid Broader African Continent
Zimbabwe's Struggle with U.S. and EU Sanctions: A Deeper Look
22 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Struggle with U.S. and EU Sanctions: A Deeper Look
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
28 mins ago
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
28 mins ago
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
7 seconds
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
1 min
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
2 mins
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
7 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
10 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
10 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
11 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
14 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
15 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
16 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app