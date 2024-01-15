ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections

In the face of dwindling support and accusations of political manipulation, the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga, South Africa remains staunchly optimistic about securing a win in the upcoming provincial elections. The party’s resolve perseveres even amidst the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the internal dynamics threatening its unity.

ANC’s Confidence amid Diminishing Support

The ANC’s confidence in its impending victory was articulated during the January 8 Celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium. President Ramaphosa underscored the ANC’s pivotal role in propelling the transformation project and constructing a united, prosperous South Africa. Despite a significant reduction in support during local government elections and the defection of key leaders, the ANC continues to portray itself as the sole choice for individuals seeking a more egalitarian society.

Controversy Surrounding President Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa has been accused of politicizing social grants, allegedly using them as a vehicle to instill fear and manipulate rural voters. These allegations of fearmongering have been dismissed by the ANC, but they have added an additional layer of complexity to the already challenging political landscape the ANC is navigating.

Rise of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Adding to the ANC’s challenges is the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe political party. This newly formed entity is confident in their potential to eclipse the ANC and assume leadership in South Africa post the 2024 general elections. The party, endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma, has garnered overwhelming support with over a million applications within five days of its unveiling. Political analysts foresee this party claiming a considerable portion of the ANC’s traditional voter base, particularly in KZN, posing a serious threat to the ANC’s electoral hopes.