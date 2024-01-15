en English
Elections

ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges

In the face of recent setbacks and skepticism, the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga, South Africa, remains bullish about its prospects in the forthcoming elections. This display of confidence emerges despite the party witnessing significant loss of support in certain regions during the local government elections, as well as confronting the challenge of key leaders leaving the fold.

ANC’s Optimism Amid Challenges

The ANC’s audacious prediction of an election victory is remarkable, given the context of dwindling support and internal issues. The party’s determination to sustain its influence and governance in Mpumalanga is evident. At the party’s recent January 8 rally, ANC members filled the Mbombela Stadium to capacity, reflecting a strong show of support. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the rally, outlined the ANC’s campaign and vision for an improved South Africa.

Criticism and Competition

However, the ANC’s optimism is not without its critics. Analysts have criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech for not addressing pressing matters and lacking substance. Further, the ANC faces stiff competition from the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which has expressed confidence in toppling the ANC and leading South Africa post the 2024 general elections. The MK party, endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma, is expected to take a significant share of the ANC’s traditional voter base in key provinces.

Politicization of Social Grants

Accusations have been made suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is engaging in fearmongering and manipulating rural voters by politicizing social grants. This claim, however, has been vehemently dismissed by the party. The ANC has cited the increase in social grant recipients as a testament to its efforts in combating poverty.

Emergence of New Political Alliances

The political landscape is further complicated by the emergence of new alliances. The African Congress for Transformation (ACT), led by former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, has joined forces with the MK party, forming the ‘Magashule Zuma United Front.’ This coalition has expressed confidence in its victory in the upcoming elections, while criticizing the ANC government’s handling of the R350 Sassa SRD grant.

Elections Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

