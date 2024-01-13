en English
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), is gearing up for a significant and financially challenging year. Despite the hurdles, the party’s treasury-general, Gwen Ramokgopa, has expressed confidence in the ANC’s financial recovery and its ability to fund a series of high-profile events, including its 112th anniversary celebrations, a manifesto launch, and the Mayihlome rally.

Facing the Financial Challenges

The ANC has historically struggled with financial issues, but the party now claims to have successfully navigated these troubles. Gwen Ramokgopa, the treasury-general, stated that the party’s coffers are prepared to carry the ANC to an outright majority. This comes as the party is set to host its 112th anniversary celebrations, a landmark event that underscores its long-standing role in South Africa’s political landscape.

Political Tensions and the Road Ahead

However, the landscape is not without its challenges. The party has been grappling with infighting, corruption allegations, and a difficult economy, factors that threaten to erode its share of the vote in the upcoming elections. Former president Jacob Zuma, a once stalwart ANC member, has even declared war against the party, throwing his support behind a new, radical party and openly criticizing his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Despite these internal and external pressures, the ANC’s leadership remains optimistic. President Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the party’s much-anticipated January 8 statement, which is forecasted to address economic growth, energy issues, crime, gender-based violence, corruption, and the renewal of the ANC. It’s a moment poised to reflect on the party’s current state and deliver a message of hope for its future.

Financial Confidence amid Political Uncertainty

As the ANC faces a potentially tough election in 2024, its financial confidence signals a readiness to continue its political agenda and engage its supporters. The party’s commitment to extending a monthly welfare grant, first introduced as a temporary measure during the coronavirus pandemic, underscores its dedication to supporting the vulnerable. Alongside this, the ANC is calling for an end to ineffective programs and a redirection of funds towards infrastructure and other initiatives. The party’s financial and policy commitments, despite a turbulent political climate, underscore its determination to maintain its majority and continue shaping South Africa’s future.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

