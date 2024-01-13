en English
Africa

ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling political party, is gearing up to celebrate its 112th anniversary, with anticipation building around the involvement of key political figures and the party’s priorities for the coming year. As the date nears, more than 43,000 supporters are expected to convene at the Mbombela Stadium, showcasing the party’s enduring influence and widespread support. The ANC’s commitment to abide by the Public Gatherings Act in organizing transportation and law enforcement presence, reflects its dedication to ensuring a safe and orderly celebration.

Meticulous Plans for a Grand Celebration

On January 13, the Mbombela Stadium will be awash with thousands of ANC faithfuls, gathered to commemorate the party’s 112th anniversary. This grand celebration is a testament to the ANC’s historical significance and its continued relevance in contemporary South African politics. The party’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has indicated that the January 8 statement will highlight pressing issues such as crime, corruption, and the ongoing electricity crisis.

The January 8 Statement: A Tradition Rooted in History

The tradition of delivering the January 8 Statement dates back to the ANC’s years in exile. It serves as a platform to outline the organization’s priorities for the year ahead, providing a roadmap for future efforts and initiatives. This year’s statement, as indicated by Mbalula, is expected to address the nation’s most pressing challenges with a clear action plan.

The Anticipated State of the Nation Address

In the wake of the anniversary celebrations, another significant event looms on the horizon – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address next month. The president’s address, informed by the January 8 statement, will provide a comprehensive overview of the nation’s status and the government’s approach to tackling the identified issues. With the involvement of notable figures such as former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, and ANC Treasurer-General Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa, the ANC’s 112th anniversary promises to be an enlightening and impactful event.

Africa Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

