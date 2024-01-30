Community Mourns Rand Water Executive Teboho Joala in Tragic Shooting

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has publicly condemned the fatal shooting of Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala, in Zakarriya Park. The incident, which occurred in the presence of over 70 primary school pupils, has elicited responses from across the community, accentuating the serious nature of the situation at hand.

Teboho Joala, known for his executive role in Rand Water, one of the largest water utilities in Africa, and his previous position as the ANC spokesperson in Tshwane, was tragically shot at a back-to-school campaign event. Here, Joala was handing out shoes and uniforms to disadvantaged pupils. The shooting also claimed the life of his bodyguard and left the ANC chief whip, Sithembiso Zungu, sustaining two gunshot wounds.

An Unsolved Mystery

Details surrounding the shooting remain scarce as the gunmen, who fled the scene in a white vehicle, are yet to be apprehended. The motive behind the assassination of such a prominent figure remains unknown, adding to the shock and devastation felt by the organization and the broader community.

Responses from various quarters, including statements from the Rand Water spokesperson, the mayor of Johannesburg, and the police spokesperson, highlight the gravity of the situation and the impact of the incident on the community.