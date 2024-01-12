ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela

Members and guests from various walks of life have descended on Mbombela, Mpumalanga, for the African National Congress’s (ANC) momentous 112th anniversary celebration. The event, covered by SABC News, is a significant marker for the ANC, the ruling political party of South Africa. This gathering is expected to be graced by key figures from the party and its numerous branches, in addition to prominent guests from different sectors.

ANC’s Rich Legacy

The ANC, formed in 1912, has a deep-seated legacy in South African politics. It was instrumental in the struggle against apartheid, leading the nation into the era of democracy. The National Executive Committee (NEC), a pivotal governance body within the ANC, is responsible for decision-making on policy, leadership, and strategic direction.

Significance of the 112th Celebration

The 112th celebration not only commemorates the party’s longevity but also serves as a platform for reflection and dialogue. Past achievements, current challenges, and future plans will all be under the spotlight at this significant event. The anticipation leading up to the celebration has spurred a business boom in the area, with a surge of people checking into hotels and guest houses around Mbombela.

Preparation and Expectations

Preparations for hosting more than 43,000 supporters at the Mbombela Stadium are in full swing. Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, addressing the media, confirmed that the party has made extensive arrangements, including transportation for supporters and robust security measures. President Cyril Ramaphosa is slated to deliver the January 8 statement, providing a comprehensive report on the ANC’s successes and achievements over the past three decades. The NEC, actively involved in preparing for the event, has expressed satisfaction with the draft of Ramaphosa’s speech.