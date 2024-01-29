ANC Aims to Change South Africa's Mood Ahead of Election

In anticipation of the upcoming general election, the African National Congress (ANC) is mobilizing efforts to change the country's downbeat mindset and regain voter trust. Over the last few years, the party has wrestled with internal conflicts and corruption allegations, resulting in a dip in popularity and public trust. As part of a broader strategy to restore its image, the ANC is expected to suspend its former president, Jacob Zuma, from party activities for his open support of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans.

The ANC's National Executive Committee is slated to endorse the suspension of Jacob Zuma, who has been actively campaigning for the newly-formed MK party, perceived as a splinter faction of the ANC. This decision comes as part of the ANC's broader initiative to cleanse its image, following a series of internal conflicts and corruption scandals that have tarnished its reputation. The party hopes that by taking decisive action, it can restore public confidence and regain its standing in the eyes of the voters.

Competition from Other Political Parties

The ANC's task of restoring voter confidence is not made easier by the presence of other political parties vying for power. Parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) pose a formidable challenge to the ANC. These parties are capitalizing on the ANC's internal turmoil to attract voters, complicating the ANC's mission to restore its image and regain voter trust.

The ANC Veterans League has called for 'strong action' against Zuma. This sentiment is echoed by KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo who stated that Zuma is 'no longer a member of the ANC.' This move is symbolic of the party's commitment to eradicating corruption and improving its image. It remains to be seen how the ANC's strategies will play out in the upcoming general election and whether they will be successful in shifting the country's downbeat mindset.