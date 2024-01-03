Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices

Anbumani Ramadoss, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, has raised alarm bells over what he views as discriminatory funding practices by the Central government for the Chennai Metro Rail project’s second phase. He noted that the Central government has only disbursed a meager 5% of the project cost to Tamil Nadu in the last five years, amounting to ₹3,273 crore. This pales in comparison to the hefty sums allocated to metro projects in other states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Disparity in Funding Allocations

Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that Tamil Nadu received significantly less financial support compared to these states, which have been awarded thousands of crores. He is urging the Central government to increase Tamil Nadu’s share to 15% of the capital cost for the Chennai Metro Rail project. The total estimated cost for this project is ₹61,843 crore.

Appeals for Increased Funding Ignored

Despite the policy-level approval for phase II construction by the Centre, the Union Cabinet has yet to approve the necessary funds. The Tamil Nadu government has written to the Centre seven times regarding this issue, but to no avail. The delay in funding allocation, which has persisted for three years since construction commenced, should be viewed as an act of discrimination against Tamil Nadu, suggests Dr. Ramadoss.

Criticism of Chennai Meteorological Center

In addition to his concerns about the Metro Rail project, Dr. Ramadoss also criticized the Chennai Meteorological Center for their inaccurate weather forecasts. He pointed out that they had predicted heavy rains, but only light rains occurred. This, he contends, has led to distrust in weather warnings. The ruling party has blamed the weather department for failing to provide proper advance warning about the rain.