en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:01 am EST
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure

Former mayor of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding his departure from office. The announcement came via his Telegram channel, marking an official communication regarding his career transition. The details of Lokot’s new employment, however, remain undisclosed, leaving the public to speculate on the former mayor’s future endeavors.

End of an Era for Novosibirsk

As a member of the Communist Party, Lokot’s exit from the mayoral office signals a significant shift in Novosibirsk’s political landscape. His departure was announced by Governor Andrey Travnikov on December 28, indicating the end of Lokot’s role as the last mayor elected directly by the residents of Novosibirsk.

(Read Also: U.S. Allocates $250M Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict)

Lokot, who won the mayoral elections in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019, will be leaving office before completing his term. The interim mayor will be Oleg Klemeshov, a member of the United Russia party. This change in leadership comes after the abolition of direct mayoral elections in Novosibirsk in February 2023.

Controversy Over Cancellation of Elections

Local activists sought a meeting with Mayor Lokot to discuss the cancellation of elections, but their appeals were ignored, even after a court order. Lokot’s resignation is attributed to the expiration of his powers, and he reportedly did not wish to continue in his position after the cancellation of direct elections.

(Read Also: Russia Alleges Ukraine’s Preparation for Chemical Provocation: A Bid for Western Attention?)

The Legislative Assembly of the Novosibirsk Region decided that mayors would be appointed through a council of deputies from candidates selected by a competition commission, with half of the composition of this commission formed by the governor. This move has marked a significant departure from the previous election processes and has stirred controversy among the public.

Read More

0
Politics Russia
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Afghan Minister Suggests Separating Religion from Governance

By Saboor Bayat

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis
SIT Withdraws Police Protection from Witnesses in 2002 Gujarat Riots Cases

By Rafia Tasleem

SIT Withdraws Police Protection from Witnesses in 2002 Gujarat Riots Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Afghan Minister Suggests Separating Religion from Governance
4 mins
Afghan Minister Suggests Separating Religion from Governance
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
7 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
14 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
14 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
14 mins
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
16 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
16 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
17 mins
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
7 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
14 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
14 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
16 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
16 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app