Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure

Former mayor of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding his departure from office. The announcement came via his Telegram channel, marking an official communication regarding his career transition. The details of Lokot’s new employment, however, remain undisclosed, leaving the public to speculate on the former mayor’s future endeavors.

End of an Era for Novosibirsk

As a member of the Communist Party, Lokot’s exit from the mayoral office signals a significant shift in Novosibirsk’s political landscape. His departure was announced by Governor Andrey Travnikov on December 28, indicating the end of Lokot’s role as the last mayor elected directly by the residents of Novosibirsk.

(Read Also: U.S. Allocates $250M Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Russian Conflict)

Lokot, who won the mayoral elections in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019, will be leaving office before completing his term. The interim mayor will be Oleg Klemeshov, a member of the United Russia party. This change in leadership comes after the abolition of direct mayoral elections in Novosibirsk in February 2023.

Controversy Over Cancellation of Elections

Local activists sought a meeting with Mayor Lokot to discuss the cancellation of elections, but their appeals were ignored, even after a court order. Lokot’s resignation is attributed to the expiration of his powers, and he reportedly did not wish to continue in his position after the cancellation of direct elections.

(Read Also: Russia Alleges Ukraine’s Preparation for Chemical Provocation: A Bid for Western Attention?)

The Legislative Assembly of the Novosibirsk Region decided that mayors would be appointed through a council of deputies from candidates selected by a competition commission, with half of the composition of this commission formed by the governor. This move has marked a significant departure from the previous election processes and has stirred controversy among the public.

Read More