Anambra Villagers Protest Against Deputy Gov, Chief of Staff Over Land Dispute

The residents of Umuenu village in Umuawulu, Anambra State, have found themselves at the center of a contentious land dispute, bringing to light issues of bias, legal battles, and the significance of agriculture to local communities. The dispute, involving the villagers, the state's deputy governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has escalated into protests and calls for higher intervention.

The conflict over land between Umuenu village and the neighboring Enugwu village, as well as Abo Ani Awgbu community, has deep roots, with legal battles reaching the Supreme Court. The crux of the matter lies in the accusation by Umuenu villagers against Deputy Governor Ibezim and Chief of Staff Ezeajughi for allegedly disregarding Supreme Court judgments in their favor and showing bias in the ongoing boundary demarcation processes. The disputed land, Agu Udo/Agu Ofu, is not just territory but the lifeblood for the villagers' agricultural activities, making the dispute not only a matter of legal rights but also of survival.

The Protests and Accusations

Over 1,000 villagers organized a protest, highlighting their grievances through placards and speeches. They accuse the deputy governor of bias and of being influenced by the Chief of Staff, whose hometown is Abo Ani Awgbu. The villagers' frustration is palpable, as they see the dispute as a threat to their agricultural livelihood. Their protest is not just a demonstration but a plea for Governor Soludo's intervention, fearing that without it, their lands and, by extension, their way of life may be irreparably harmed.

In response to the allegations, Deputy Governor Ibezim denied any bias, asserting that no final decision has been made regarding the land's boundary. His commitment to impartiality and reliance on legal and physical evidence to resolve the dispute was emphasized. However, the villagers' trust appears shaken, with many calling for more transparent and just processes. The situation remains tense, with the potential for significant social and economic implications, not just for Umuenu village but for the broader community involved in the dispute.

This land dispute in Anambra State underscores the complex interplay between local governance, legal judgments, and the livelihoods of rural communities. As the villagers await a resolution, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of fairness and transparency in the handling of communal disputes. With agricultural land at stake, the outcome of this dispute will likely have lasting effects on the community's way of life, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and justice in the resolution process.