Anambra State’s Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023

The political terrain of Anambra State, Nigeria, underwent substantial shifts in 2023, a non-election year for the governorship. Key events like the general elections and the involvement of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate and former Anambra governor, escalated the state’s political activities. There were apprehensions that Obi’s popularity could sway the legislative elections outcome, potentially destabilizing Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the current governor from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

APGA’s Grip on Anambra Politics

Soludo, initially believed to be secure considering Anambra’s history as an APGA bastion, found himself battling against the Labour Party’s notable progress. APGA, however, managed to clinch 17 of the 30 seats in the state assembly. The Labour Party secured eight seats, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) three, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two. Allegations surfaced accusing Soludo of spending N3.5 billion on vote-buying to ensure APGA’s majority, bringing the nationwide concern about electoral spending into sharp focus.

Soludo’s Political Maneuvers and Criticisms

Soludo also faced backlash for his opposition to Obi and seeming support for PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. This stance amplified the polarization of state politics. Simultaneously, the All Progressives Congress (APC) made strides in the state via defections, notably from Senators Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife. This development bolstered APC’s presence and fueled hopes for the 2025 governorship election.

PDP’s Diminishing Influence and the State’s Economic Struggles

Contrarily, the PDP seemed to lose its footing in Anambra, with leadership issues and a dwindling influence. The state’s harsh economic conditions also cast a shadow over the holiday season. Factors such as scarcity of cash, high cost of goods and services, exorbitant transport fares, and fear of insecurity affected Christmas and New Year festivities. Many residents had to adjust their budgets, forego holiday travel plans, and resort to low-key celebrations or none due to financial constraints. This economic hardship, felt in Enugu, Abia, and Onitsha, hampered residents’ ability to travel and enjoy the festive season.