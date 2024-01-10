Governor Soludo Commends ASMATA President for Market Revenue Surge

During the first anniversary of Mr. Humphrey Anuna’s leadership of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA), the state’s Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, extolled Anuna’s achievements. This event was held in Oraeri community, located in Aguata Local Government Area.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce, Mr. Everesy Ubah, spotlighted the substantial rise in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of markets in the state. Following Anuna’s appointment, the IGR experienced a leap from N400 million to N4.5 billion annually. This financial transformation is a testament to Anuna’s effective leadership and the hardworking traders of Anambra.

Infrastructure and Peace Initiatives

Under the governor’s administration and with Anuna’s influence, the state has seen significant strides in infrastructure and peace restoration. The implementation of human capital development initiatives, hiring of teachers and medical personnel, introduction of skill acquisition programs, eradication of touts, and construction of over 400 kilometers of roads have enhanced the state’s transportation infrastructure and the overall quality of life.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Jude Nwankwo, expressed satisfaction with Anuna’s performance. He emphasized the vitality of the trading sector in Anambra, noting that 80% of the state’s residents are traders. This majority highlights the importance of initiatives like those implemented by Anuna in driving economic growth and social stability.

Mr. Humphrey Anuna responded by thanking the traders for their dedication and support, which greatly contributed to the success in revenue augmentation and peace restoration. He expressed an ambitious aspiration to reach an IGR of N5 billion in the forthcoming term.