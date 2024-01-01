en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Anambra State Government Suspends Amawbia Community Election Amid Security Concerns
Anambra State Government suspends election

In a significant move, the Anambra State Government in Nigeria has suspended the town union election of the Amawbia community, the locality that hosts the state Governor’s Lodge. The announcement came from the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, whose decision was driven by mounting security concerns.

Preventing Crisis Through Preemptive Action

The suspension of the election, which was originally slated for December 30, 2023, acts as a safeguard against any potential eruption of crisis or breach of peace within the community. The Anambra State Government’s move unveils a proactive approach, demonstrating the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law.

(Read Also: Anambra Market Leaders Decry Economic Downturn Amid Strict Forex Policies)

Lawsuit Sparks Suspension

Interestingly, this decision to suspend the Amawbia community election follows a lawsuit filed by a local resident, Nze Sunday Okonkwo. Okonkwo has raised objections to the electoral proceedings, thereby challenging the status quo and prompting the government to reconsider the election’s legitimacy.

(Read Also: Nigeria Braces for Economic Turbulence in 2024: Inflation, Scarcity, and Credibility Crisis)

Future Steps for Resolution

The Anambra State Government has communicated its intention to engage with community stakeholders to address the highlighted issues effectively. The state authorities are hopeful that a resolution can be reached, which would allow for a new election date to be set, ensuring the democratic process remains intact and the community’s voice is heard.

Read More

0
Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rema and Justine Skye Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year’s Eve Church Attendance

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise

By Salman Khan

Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Repar ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Rising Violence in Plateau State, Nigeria: A Cry for Justice and Repar ...
heart comment 0
Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
Pastor Enoch Adeboye 2024 prophecies
President Bola Tinubu’s 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria’s Progress

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Nigeria’s Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy
Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives

By Salman Khan

Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
43 seconds
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
6 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
8 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
8 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
8 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
10 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
12 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
12 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
12 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
33 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
37 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
55 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app