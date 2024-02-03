Anambra State Enacts Law to Regulate Burial and Funeral Practices

In a move to curb extravagant burial practices and promote public order, the Anambra State government in Nigeria has enacted an innovative law regulating burials and funerals. The law, passed by the state's House of Assembly, introduces stringent measures on various aspects of burial ceremonies, aiming to alleviate both financial and social pressures on the vulnerable.

The new legislation takes a comprehensive view of the burial process, setting regulations on the cost of burial ceremonies, duration of storing corpses in mortuaries, public display of caskets, second funeral rites, condolence visits, and special considerations for widows and widowers.

In a novel move, it also bans the public display of caskets for sale and mandates mortuary attendants to notify the Ministry of Health if a corpse remains unclaimed for more than a month. Violators of this law face serious repercussions, including a fine of N100,000, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

Mandatory Registration and Restrictions

The law also mandates the registration of all indigenous deceased persons' burial and funeral ceremonies with the local town union, ensuring that all deaths and associated ceremonies are accounted for and regulated.

The legislation also restricts the blocking of roads and streets during funerals, allowing such actions only with explicit permission from the relevant Local Government Authority. This regulation aims to ensure smooth movement of traffic and maintain public order during such events.

A Step Towards Social Equity

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has applauded the new law, emphasizing its potential to end oppressive practices against women during burial events and its role in promoting 'befitting living' over elaborate funerals.

By imposing limits on condolence gifts and placing restrictions on the mourning period for widows and widowers, the law seeks to mitigate the societal and economic pressures often faced by the bereaved. The governor's endorsement of the legislation signals a move towards social equity and justice in the state's approach to death and mourning.