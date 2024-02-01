Anambra LGSC Considers Lifting Employment Ban to Combat Corruption

In a recent development that signals change and reform in the Anambra State administration, it appears the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) is considering lifting the employment ban. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to combat corruption and eradicate ghost workers within the system.

This news was announced by the LGSC Chairman, Barrister Vin Ezeaka, during a Leadership Retreat organized by the Idemili South Local Government Area (ISLGA). The retreat was a gathering of various governmental and community leaders, and the central theme was enhancing service delivery in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo's vision for the state.

Deputy President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Anambra, Comrade Nicholas Arumeh, stressed the need for more employees, particularly at the junior staff level. He also called upon the government to uphold a subsidy that provides financial assistance to workers.

Ghost Workers: An Impediment to Progress

In response to Arumeh's call, Ezeaka underscored the urgency to eliminate ghost workers. The presence of these non-existent employees on payroll complicates the assessment of actual staffing needs and hampers necessary adjustments to the wage bill.

The Chairman of ISLGA, Hon. Mrs. Amaka Obi, stated that the retreat aimed to evaluate performance and formulate strategies to achieve the council's objectives. Participants also discussed the significance of community development and capacity building in their respective areas. The retreat concluded with a donation of medical supplies in memory of the late Dr. Benjamin Okonkwo, a symbol of the continued commitment to public health and welfare in the region.