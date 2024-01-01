en English
Nigeria

Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor’s Agenda in New Year Message

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, has pledged an unwavering dedication to legislation aimed at improving the lives and development of the state’s residents in his New Year message. The message, delivered by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emma Madu, outlined the legislative body’s commitment to aligning with the executive’s development plan and cultivating a collaborative approach to the advancement of the state.

Aligning Legislative and Executive Agendas

In his address, Udeze indicated that the legislative agenda of the State’s 8th Assembly under his leadership dovetails with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s plans. This collaboration is set to focus on infrastructure and economic transformation, security, law and order, social initiatives, and human capital development among other vital areas.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

Udeze implored residents of Anambra to support the efforts aimed at making the state a ‘liveable and prosperous homeland’. Emphasizing on the collective responsibility for the state’s growth, he invited religious groups to pray for peace and progress and urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful for a prosperous nation in the forthcoming year.

Health Sector Challenges

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, expressed his disappointment over the absence of health workers at several state general hospitals during the festive season. Despite the government’s commitment to upgrading healthcare facilities and the hiring of medical personnel, some workers seemed more interested in their salaries rather than improving their respective workplaces and providing quality service. In response, Obidike announced plans to shut down below-standard healthcare facilities in 2024 and maintain unannounced visits to ensure health workers’ presence and dedication at their posts.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

