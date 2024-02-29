Anambra LP Lawmakers Pledge Salaries for Hunger Relief, Urge Tinubu, Soludo to Prioritize Food, Security

In a remarkable act of solidarity and concern for their constituents, eight members of the Labour Party (LP) in the Anambra State House of Assembly have committed to donating six months of their basic salaries towards alleviating hunger and supporting healthcare in their communities. This decision came as a response to the escalating issues of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria, prompting a call for immediate action from both federal and state governments.

The LP caucus, moved by the dire need for action on the ground, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the prevailing issues of hunger and insecurity. Following the meeting, they issued a communiqué, underscoring the urgent need for a shift in governmental priorities towards the welfare of the populace. They implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors, including Anambra's own Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to halt all infrastructural projects for six months and declare a state of emergency on security and hunger.

A Call for Collective Sacrifice

The caucus highlighted the significance of their gesture, not only as a means to directly assist their constituents but also as a call to action for their colleagues and the government at large. By forgoing a portion of their income, these lawmakers aim to set a precedent for others in positions of power, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the basic needs of the Nigerian people over other interests. The move also reflects the Labour Party's ideology that the welfare of the people should be at the forefront of governance.

Details on the implementation of the salary donation were discussed, with the lawmakers committing to a transparent and effective process to ensure the aid reaches those in need promptly. Beyond their personal contributions, they expect the federal and state governments to act swiftly in addressing the issues of hunger and insecurity, as emphasized by their leader, Mr. Peter Obi. The lawmakers' initiative is a poignant reminder of the critical situation facing many Nigerians today and a call to action for those in power to prioritize the well-being of their citizens.