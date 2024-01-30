Anambra Group Urges Soludo to Curb Attacks on Federal Lawmaker

In a recent development, the Anambra State Progressive and Good Governance Association appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to prevent his administration from launching targeted attacks on Prof. Lilian Orogbu, a federal lawmaker from the Labour Party. The association alleges a systematic campaign against Orogbu, marked by media attacks and misinformation, initiated by aides and members of the governor's ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The group attributes the onslaught to Orogbu's vocal criticism of the APGA-led government's actions, specifically the destruction of street hawkers' goods in her constituency of Awka North and South. The association views these attacks as attempts to silence opposition voices, which, they argue, are causing unnecessary distractions for Orogbu and potentially impeding her legislative duties at the National Assembly.

Investigation and Call for Collaboration

Furthermore, the association claims that upon a thorough investigation, they found the allegations against Orogbu to be baseless and misleading. They have, therefore, dismissed these attacks as strategies employed by Governor Soludo's administration to suppress opposition. In light of these findings, the group has called for more constructive approaches to political interactions.

Rather than fostering a hostile environment, the association urges the state government to collaborate with opposition members for the advancement of Anambra State.