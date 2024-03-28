Anambra Assembly Passes Landmark Bill to Outlaw Touting, Boosts State IGR

Anambra State House of Assembly has taken a significant step towards curbing the menace of touting within its borders by passing a bill aimed at prohibiting such activities. Spearheaded by Majority Leader Ikenna Ofodeme, the new legislation seeks to enhance the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by establishing the Anambra State Anti-Touts Special Squad (SASA).

This move comes in the wake of public outcry following a distressing incident caught on video, showing a man being brutally mistreated by squad members, which has since prompted legal and social action against touting practices.

Addressing the Touting Menace

Touting has long been a thorn in the side of Anambra State, not only disrupting daily life but also significantly hampering the state's economic prospects. The recent legislation introduced by Ikenna Ofodeme, represents a comprehensive approach to eradicate this issue.

It targets not just the street-level touts but also those operating within corporate environments such as the Immigration and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The bill's passage was notably influenced by a viral video showcasing the brutal methods employed by the State Anti-Touts Special Squad, sparking widespread condemnation and a call for strict regulatory measures.

Legislation Details and Impacts

The bill outlines the establishment of SASA, tasked with the arrest and prosecution of individuals engaged in touting. Importantly, it provides legal protections for law enforcement officers in the discharge of their duties, stressing the necessity for proper training and physical fitness.

By placing SASA under the Ministry of Homeland, the legislation aims for a seamless cooperation with vigilante and boundary management efforts, ensuring a coordinated approach towards eliminating touting activities. These measures are expected to not only improve public order but also significantly boost the state's IGR by closing loopholes previously exploited by touts.