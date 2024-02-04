Anambra APC Urged to Unite as Former National Auditor to Contest 2025 Governorship

Unity is the watchword for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, Nigeria, as a key party figure, Sir Paul Chukwuma, urges party members to set aside factions and work together to overcome the party's challenges. This call for unity, in the face of recent organizational difficulties and factional disputes, is seen as a crucial step towards restructuring the party's strategies, policies, and public outreach efforts in a bid to gain more support among Anambra's electorate.

Chukwuma, who has served as the National Auditor of APC, stressed the importance of a collective approach to resolve internal issues and bolster the party's position in the state. He underlined the necessity of free and fair primaries, which he believes can prevent division within the party. Chukwuma also urged party leaders to sanction members who openly campaign for specific aspirants, a practice that might jeopardize intra-party unity.

Chukwuma's Intention to Run for Governorship

Chukwuma is not just a voice for unity; he has also expressed his intention to play a more active role in shaping Anambra's future. He announced his plan to contest the Anambra gubernatorial election in 2025, emphasizing the need for an intellectual candidate. Chukwuma's ambition is backed by the state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, who commended his efforts and pledged to work towards a rancor-free process leading up to the 2025 election.

Apart from fostering unity, Chukwuma also spoke about the need for Anambra State to connect with the center to drive infrastructural support for sustainable growth. He asserted that only an APC governor can develop the state under an APC-led Federal Government, citing examples from Imo and Ebonyi states. He is confident that his closeness to the Federal Government will enable him to address most of the state's problems, which he believes are beyond the capacity of the state government.