Analysis

Analyzing the Political Landscape: How 2023 Sets the Stage for 2024 Elections

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:13 am EST
Analyzing the Political Landscape: How 2023 Sets the Stage for 2024 Elections

The media round table, steered by Mildred Tuhaise, unfolded a critical analysis of the political events of 2023, and how they are poised to shape the political scenario of 2024. The discussion offered insights into various aspects of politics, including electoral reforms, party realignments, emerging political figures, and the influence of government policies on voters.

Analyzing the 2024 Presidential Race

The upcoming 2024 presidential election has begun to take shape with potential candidates like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley making headlines. Trump, despite controversies, holds a significant lead in national polls and in Iowa. However, DeSantis and Haley, his main competitors, are currently grappling with their own issues. Haley’s contentious comments on the Civil War and DeSantis’s decline in polls have made their journey challenging.

State Ballot Measures: A Key Political Tool

Political activists nationwide are preparing state ballot measures on various issues for the 2024 elections. These ballot measures are significant as they can shape political campaigns and public opinion. With costs often exceeding 100 million dollars, these measures can be as expensive as any political campaign. Key issues for 2024 are expected to include abortion rights, electoral reforms, and housing and mental health provisions, particularly for veterans.

Constitutional Controversy Surrounding Trump

A series of constitutional controversies have arisen around Donald Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 ballot following his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Maine and Colorado have disqualified Trump from appearing on their primary ballots based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Despite this setback, Trump’s team is expected to appeal these decisions to the Supreme Court, potentially turning these legal challenges into a rallying point for his supporters.

The Threat of Misinformation and Deepfakes

With the approach of the 2024 elections, the threat of misinformation, particularly through deepfake technology, looms large. The potential for manipulated images, videos, and audio clips to influence public opinion and election outcomes is a growing concern. Despite efforts by social media platforms to curb this menace, the efficacy of these measures remains uncertain, sparking fears of an even greater spread of disinformation in the 2024 elections than in 2020.

Analysis Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

