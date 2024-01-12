Anadolu Journalists Survive Missile Attack in Ukraine Amidst Escalating Conflict

In a chilling turn of events, Anadolu Agency journalists found themselves at the heart of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as missiles struck the hotel in Kharkiv where they were stationed. The attack, marking the 687th day of the war, is a stark reminder of the escalating tensions in what is now the largest armed confrontation in Europe since World War II.

A Near Miss in Kharkiv

The Russian assault on the eastern city of Kharkiv involved the deployment of S-300 missiles, directly hitting a hotel housing more than 30 civilians, including journalists from the Anadolu Agency. Among the casualties were 11 injured individuals, including Turkish reporters Davit Kachkachishvili and Ozge Elif Kizil.

Caught in the Crossfire

The strikes on Kharkiv, situated a mere 30 km from the Russian border, underline the escalation of Russia’s air raids on Ukrainian cities. The city has suffered significant damage since Russia, under President Vladimir Putin’s command, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This incident underscores the rising risks journalists face, making the Russia-Ukraine war one of the most dangerous conflicts to report on, with at least 17 journalists losing their lives.

War Politics and the Road to Peace

On the political front, Ukraine’s parliament recently declined to discuss a government bill proposing stricter penalties for draft dodgers and a lowering of the military service age from 27 to 25. The move was met with robust criticism owing to human rights concerns and suboptimal provisions in the bill. However, Ukraine’s defense minister has confirmed a revised version of the draft law, factoring in feedback from MPs.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on his first international trip of 2024, urged increased European weapons production and cautioned against any lulls in the conflict, which he believes would be advantageous to Russia. Zelenskyy also disclosed Russia’s attempts to source missiles from Iran and receive ammunition from North Korea.

Peace talks remain in limbo as plans for a summit to endorse Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan have been delayed. A preliminary meeting in Davos aims to drum up support. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, issued a warning of a potential nuclear retaliation if Ukraine targets missile launch sites inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range missiles.