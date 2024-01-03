en English
en English
Asia

An Era Ends: Duterte’s Controversial Reign and the Aftermath

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath

On an unexpected turn of events last year, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, born in 1945, announced his retirement from politics, contrary to his previous hints of running for vice-president. Known for his uncompromising stance on crime and corruption, Duterte has been both a figure of widespread support and deep criticism due to his controversial policies and remarks.

From the Streets of Davao to the Presidential Palace

Rising from the city of Davao, Duterte earned a reputation for his stringent crackdown on crime, a strategy that involved alleged extrajudicial killings. His presidential campaign in 2016 was characterized by populist promises, and his controversial statements set him apart from his competitors.

The ‘Donald Trump of the East’

Duterte’s presidency was globally infamous for his war on drugs, causing thousands of deaths and sparking global outrage and condemnation. His blunt and offensive remarks earned him the nickname ‘Donald Trump of the East’. Despite his contentious foreign policy, including a noticeable pivot towards China and Russia, Duterte maintained high approval ratings for most of his tenure.

COVID-19 and Duterte’s Legacy

The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for Duterte’s administration, impacting the Philippines severely. Nevertheless, Duterte’s popularity remained largely unaffected. As his term came to a close, surprisingly, Duterte refrained from endorsing any candidate, including his daughter Sara Duterte and her running mate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

The International Criminal Court Investigation

Despite its withdrawal in 2019, the Philippines is again under the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) watch. The ICC has reportedly resumed its investigation into Duterte’s drug war, with investigators believed to have entered the country. This development came amidst rumors of potential destabilization triggered by Duterte’s meeting with retired military officials. It is estimated that Duterte’s anti-drug campaign resulted in the deaths of approximately 12,000 to 30,000 civilians, a figure significantly higher than the government-reported toll of around 6,000 deaths.

In the midst of these developments, the Philippines is also grappling with territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Senators are debating the possibility of invoking a US-backed defense pact to protect the country’s territory, raising questions about China’s sincerity in deescalating regional tensions.

As the dust settles on Duterte’s presidency, the impact of his controversial strategies and the future direction of the Philippines under new leadership remain to be seen.

Asia Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

