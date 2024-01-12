Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk

With a rich tenure spanning 19 years in the judicial system, Amy L. Reeves has declared her bid to continue serving as the Coffee County Circuit Clerk in the upcoming primary election. Reeves’ vast and varied experience in the judicial system, encompassing sectors such as criminal, juvenile, small claims, district civil, appeals, jury duty, and bookkeeping, has equipped her with an invaluable skill set that makes her an asset to the citizens of Coffee County.

Amy Reeves: More Than Just a Circuit Clerk

Reeves’ commitment to her duty extends beyond the confines of the clerk’s office. She is a familiar face in her community, married to Will Reeves, and a doting mother to two children, Aubry and Brian, who are active in local school activities and sports. In addition to her professional life, Amy Reeves contributes her time and energy to various church ministries and relishes outdoor activities with her family.

Re-elect Reeves: A Call to Coffee County Residents

As the primary election, scheduled for March 5, 2024, draws near, Reeves has called upon the residents of Coffee County to lend their support and cast their votes in her favor. She firmly believes in a hands-on approach in the clerk’s office and asserts that her extensive knowledge and experience make her the ideal candidate for re-election. The campaign, aptly titled ‘Re-elect Reeves for Circuit Clerk’, aims to continue the momentum of her previous term and drive further improvements in the circuit clerk’s office.