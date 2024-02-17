AMU Reconstitutes Internal Complaints Committee for a Safer Campus

In a significant move towards creating a safer educational environment, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced the reconstitution of its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). This pivotal step, taken on February 17, 2024, aims to bolster the university's commitment to preventing, prohibiting, and redressing issues of sexual harassment and discrimination within its precincts. With Professor Samina Khan of the English Department at the helm as the Presiding Officer, the newly formed ICC is set to ensure an inclusive and secure atmosphere for every member of the AMU community.

Empowering Voices: The New ICC Framework

Under the guiding principles of the UGC regulations and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, the restructured ICC at AMU is a beacon of hope for many. Its composition is a testament to the university's dedication to diversity and inclusion, featuring an eclectic mix of professors from varied departments, a chief medical officer, administrative staff, and student representatives from different programs and residences. This diverse assembly is not just about representation; it's about bringing a multitude of perspectives to the table, ensuring that the committee's actions resonate with the entire university populace.

Committing to Change: Beyond the Mandate

The reconstitution of the ICC is more than a procedural necessity; it's a declaration of AMU's unwavering commitment to foster an environment where education thrives free from the shadows of harassment and discrimination. Professor Samina Khan, in her new role, emphasizes the importance of this initiative, stating, "It is imperative that we cultivate a culture of respect and safety, where all individuals feel valued and protected." This sentiment is echoed in the committee's mission to not only address complaints but also to proactively engage in awareness and prevention initiatives.

A Unified Front: The Community's Role

The success of the ICC hinges on the active participation and support of the entire AMU community. From students to faculty and administrative staff, each member plays a crucial role in upholding the values of equality and respect that form the foundation of this initiative. The university's administration calls upon its community to familiarize themselves with the procedures and policies laid out by the ICC, encouraging everyone to be vigilant and supportive allies in the collective quest for a harassment-free campus.

In a world where educational institutions are increasingly scrutinized for their role in ensuring the safety and well-being of their members, the reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee at Aligarh Muslim University stands as a significant stride towards change. By aligning with the UGC regulations and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and instilling a committee that truly represents its diverse community, AMU sets a commendable example. The initiative, led by Professor Samina Khan and supported by a dedicated team, underscores the university's resolve to create a nurturing environment, where every individual can pursue academic and personal growth without fear. As this new chapter unfolds, the AMU community embarks on a path of transformation, aiming to redefine the standards of safety, inclusivity, and respect in higher education.