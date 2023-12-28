Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss ‘Politically Motivated’ Terrorism Charges Against Activists

Amnesty International has issued a bold demand for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to dismiss what it terms as ‘politically motivated’ terrorism charges against a host of human rights activists. These activists, caught in the crosshairs of the UAE’s legal apparatus, have been subjected to a covert mass trial, casting a dark shadow over the transparency and fairness of the proceedings.

Crackdown on Dissent

The International human rights organization’s call underscores the perceived targeting of these activists, not for any tangible threat they pose to national security, but for their outspoken advocacy and potential to critique the government. Amnesty’s position amplifies the undercurrents of concern that these activists, described as ‘peaceful,’ are being victimized in an attempt by UAE authorities to stifle opposition and muzzle dissent.

Scrutiny on UAE’s Human Rights Record

The clarion call from Amnesty reverberates in an atmosphere of increased scrutiny over the UAE’s human rights practices, particularly in relation to freedom of expression and the handling of political dissidents. The nation has faced criticism for allegedly wielding its criminal justice system as a tool to silence potential critics and perpetuate a climate of fear, effectively deterring individuals from voicing their concerns.

Call for International Intervention

Amnesty International is not alone in its demand for justice. It joins a chorus of other human rights organizations urging the UAE to abandon these politically charged allegations against more than 80 Emiratis, including defenders of human rights. The charges, they argue, are a retaliatory measure linked to the activists’ association with the Justice and Dignity Committee. The trial proceedings’ secrecy, coupled with the denial of the defendants’ right to independent legal representation and the barring of defendants’ families from the courtroom, only fuels the fire of concern. These organizations are now turning to the UN Special Procedures, UN member states, the European Union, and other regional institutions, urging them to pressure the UAE to drop these politically tainted charges and immediately release all unjustly detained individuals.