Amit Shah Attends Assam's All Bathou Mahasabha, Emphasizing Development Over Militancy

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, made a substantial appearance at the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Sonitpur, Assam. This significant event observed a gathering of nearly 1 lakh Bodo people, a scene emblematic of the region's transition from militancy to a path of development. Assam Minister Ashok Singhal interpreted the magnitude of the turnout as the Bodo community's endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, associating it with the peace and progress ushered in by the BJP-led government.

Shah underscored the fruitful outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to instill tranquility and growth in the northeast, distinctly in Bodoland. He recounted the resolution of the Bodo movement and the resulting transformation of the region from violence to development. The evidence of this shift is clear, with no episodes of violence reported in Bodoland over the past three years.

Emblem of Central Government's Dedication

Shah's attendance at the conference has been deemed historic by the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro. He views it as a symbolic act, indicative of the central government's dedication to resolving conflicts and fostering peace. Boro encouraged the Bodo community to preserve their faith in the national leadership for sustained advancement.

In addition to the conference, Shah's visit to Assam was packed with several other engagements. He inaugurated the renovated Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati, released a book titled 'Assam's Braveheart - Lachit Barphukan', and attended the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day. Here, he affirmed that India will be free from the threat of Naxalism in the next three years and presented awards for commendable service to SSB personnel.