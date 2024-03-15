Amit Shah Warns of Black Money's Return After Supreme Court Scraps Electoral Bonds

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the India Today Conclave 2024, expressed his first reaction following the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the electoral bonds scheme, citing its initial purpose to eliminate black money from political funding. Introduced by the central government in 2018, the scheme's discontinuation, according to Shah, could herald the unwanted comeback of black money in the political arena.

Electoral Bonds Scheme: An Overview

The electoral bonds scheme, launched with the intent to ensure transparency in political donations, came under scrutiny for its anonymity provisions, which critics argued could lead to unchecked corporate influence on politics. Despite the government's defense that the scheme was a step towards cleaning up election financing, the Supreme Court's ruling last month brought its operation to a halt. This decision followed a series of legal challenges questioning the scheme's transparency and its impact on the democratic process.

Supreme Court's Ruling and Its Implications

The apex court's directive to the State Bank of India to cease issuing electoral bonds immediately was a significant blow to the scheme. The court also mandated the disclosure of bond numbers and related transaction details, a move aimed at increasing transparency. This decision has sparked a debate on the future of political funding in India, with Shah's comments highlighting concerns over the potential for increased black money circulation.

Looking Forward: Political Funding in India

The scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme presents a critical juncture for political financing in India. As policymakers and stakeholders ponder over alternative models that balance transparency with the need for adequate funding, the debate over how to keep black money out of politics is likely to intensify. Amit Shah's remarks at the India Today Conclave 2024 underscore the government's stance on the importance of clean electoral funding, even as it navigates the challenges posed by the Supreme Court's ruling.