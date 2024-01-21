Amit Shah Stresses the Importance of MLAs in Strengthening Democracy

In a compelling address at an event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the pivotal role of MLAs in fortifying democracy and effectuating governmental schemes. Present at the occasion were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and various other dignitaries, who attentively listened to Shah's insights.

A Three-fold Responsibility

Shah clearly outlined the responsibilities of an MLA, which he categorized into three distinct yet intertwined areas. The first duty lies towards their constituency, followed by an allegiance to their party's ideology, and finally, a commitment to the progress of the state. He urged MLAs to allocate their time and energy systematically, ensuring that each responsibility receives due attention.

Understanding Legislative Processes

Shah underlined the importance of comprehending legislative processes and maintaining dignified conduct within the House. He encouraged MLAs to effectively use assembly rules and regulations to voice issues and introduce private member bills that genuinely embody their party's ideology. He also suggested that legislators address issues through written correspondence with bureaucrats rather than resorting to viral videos on social media, which often misrepresent the context.

Connection with the Public

Shah highlighted the significance of establishing a strong connection with various societal segments to gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire area they represent. He advised MLAs to develop a scientific and modern approach to their office, which would enable effective communication and successful implementation of smaller, yet significant, schemes.

In his closing remarks, Shah touched upon the accomplishments of the Modi government since 2019. These include the abolition of Article 370, the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the end of Triple Talaq. He emphasized the necessity of MLAs, regardless of their party alignment, to actively participate in implementing government schemes and strengthening their party's machinery. Shah concluded with a poignant message for all MLAs: to avoid favoritism based on election outcomes and to strive to become effective public leaders.